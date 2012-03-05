Slash Reveals Track Listing for 'Apocalyptic Love'

A week after the radio debut of his new single, Slash has unveiled the track listing for his upcoming solo album, Apocalyptic Love. Check it out below.
"There's a song called 'Anastasia,' which would be killer for us to play live because it's probably the longest, most instrumentally adventurous song on the record," Slash recently told Rolling Stone. "There's a lot of guitar in it."
He continued, "There's a song called 'Apocalyptic Love,' which is the title track of the record and the first song we ever did together, there's a song called 'Halo,' there's a lot of stuff."
Apocalyptic Love is out May 22 via Dik Hayd International.
Apocalyptic Love is out May 22 via Dik Hayd International.
Apocalyptic Love Track Listing:
- "Apocalyptic Love"
- "One Last Thrill"
- "Standing in the Sun"
- "You’re a Lie"
- "No More Heroes"
- "Halo"
- "We Will Roam"
- "Anastasia"
- "Not for Me"
- "Bad Rain"
- "Hard & Fast"
- "Far and Away"
- "Shots Fired"