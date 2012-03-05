Slash Reveals Track Listing for 'Apocalyptic Love'

A week after the radio debut of his new single, Slash has unveiled the track listing for his upcoming solo album, Apocalyptic Love. Check it out below.

"There's a song called 'Anastasia,' which would be killer for us to play live because it's probably the longest, most instrumentally adventurous song on the record," Slash recently told Rolling Stone. "There's a lot of guitar in it."

He continued, "There's a song called 'Apocalyptic Love,' which is the title track of the record and the first song we ever did together, there's a song called 'Halo,' there's a lot of stuff."

Apocalyptic Love is out May 22 via Dik Hayd International.

Apocalyptic Love Track Listing: