Slash Reveals Track Listing for 'Apocalyptic Love'

A week after the radio debut of his new single, Slash has unveiled the track listing for his upcoming solo album, Apocalyptic Love. Check it out below.

"There's a song called 'Anastasia,' which would be killer for us to play live because it's probably the longest, most instrumentally adventurous song on the record," Slash recently told Rolling Stone. "There's a lot of guitar in it."

He continued, "There's a song called 'Apocalyptic Love,' which is the title track of the record and the first song we ever did together, there's a song called 'Halo,' there's a lot of stuff."

Click here to read more, and to listen to Slash's new single, "You're A Lie."

Apocalyptic Love is out May 22 via Dik Hayd International.

Apocalyptic Love Track Listing:

  • "Apocalyptic Love"
  • "One Last Thrill"
  • "Standing in the Sun"
  • "You’re a Lie"
  • "No More Heroes"
  • "Halo"
  • "We Will Roam"
  • "Anastasia"
  • "Not for Me"
  • "Bad Rain"
  • "Hard & Fast"
  • "Far and Away"
  • "Shots Fired"