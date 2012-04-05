Slayer Launch "Reign In Blood" Brand Wine

Slayer may be well on their way to becoming the Kiss of thrash metal.

Don't believe me? Take a second to browse their online store, where you'll find everything from condoms and rolling papers to socks and an "Employees Must Carve Slayer Into Forearm Before Returning to Work" sticker.

Now, on top of all of that, Slayer are launching their very own wine, the aptly titled "Reign in Blood." The wine is appropriately a red wine — a Cabernet Sauvignon to be specific — which we've been assured doesn't contain any actual blood.

An official description reads: "The wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon from California, is as uncomprimising and tough as the band. After a couple of Seasons in the Abyss, the wine has an undisputed attitude and a soft nose of dark berry fruits with oak and spicy nuances. Good mouth feel with hints of fresh fruit and juicy, smooth tannins. Well structured and rounded with subtle notes of oak, showing true Divine Intervention."

The wine is apparently only being launched in Sweden at first, but it's likely that it will eventually make its way elsewhere. For now, you can find out more about the "Reign In Blood" wine here.

Slayer are currently working on the follow-up to 2009's World Painted Blood.