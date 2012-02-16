Slayer's Tom Araya on 'Lulu': "It's Metallica Trying to be Too Cool"

In a new interview with The Quietus, Slayer's Tom Araya was asked about Lulu, Metallica's recent collaborative album with Lou Reed.

After revealing that he hadn't even listened to the album, Araya was asked if he thought the album was Lou Reed trying too hard.

"No, no, no, this is nothing against Lou Reed," Araya responded. "Lou Reed is great, I think what he does is amazing, but it's Metallica trying to be too cool. They're trying to be too cool. Why do you need to do that? Why do you need to be too cool? That's on Metallica, that's not on Lou Reed. He's awesome."

So is Araya worried about Metallica reading that interview?

"They're going to hate it if they read this," he said, "they're going to hate me saying it, but it's just my personal opinion. I don't even need to listen to the album!"

You can read the full interview here.