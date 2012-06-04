Slipknot Announce First-Ever Knotfest

Slipknot have officially announced the first installment of their very own music festival, Knotfest. The festival will take place over two days, the first being August 17 in Iowa and the second being August 18 in Somerset, on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"It's all about having fun and bringing something to the world of rock & roll, bringing it to the standard it used to be," Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently told Rolling Stone. "It's time for us to really engulf this idea known as Knotfest where we're in control, we make a day devoted to our mindset, our ideas, the people that we want to play with, the people that we think our fans want to be around."

Joining the band for the inaugural edition of Knotfest will be a stellar lineup including: Lamb of God, Deftones, Dethklok, Serj Tankian, Cannibal Corpse and more.

According to Rolling Stone, the festival will also include "big-top tents, pillars of fire, amusement park rides, burlesque performers, firebreathers, stilt walkers, drum circles made of junkyard cars and graffiti walls," and a Slipknot museum to top it all off.

