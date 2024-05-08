“My pickups were tuned in a studio and then tested on the road, the end result being both musical and face melting”: Slipknot's Mick Thomson has just released his much-speculated Fishman Fluence signature pickup set

By
published

Mick Thomson's signature pickups come fully equipped with three voicings that reflect the wide array of tones Thomson has employed during his career

Mick Thomson of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden
(Image credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Fishman has just announced the release of the Fluence Mick Thomson Signature Series pickup set. Thomson is known for exploring new technologies and gear, and Fishman Fluence claims to “deliver the greatest version of Mick's signature tones” but also “encapsulates everything that he’s been searching for throughout his career”.

The new pickup set promises to deliver an array of humbucker sounds as well as single coil capability. The first voice in the bridge pickup is Thomson's signature tight, active bridge humbucker tone, while the second voice conveys a refined punchy passive humbucker sound. The third voice channels a “glassy, crystal-clear single coil tone.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.