Slipknot Share Surprise New Song and Video, "All Out Life"

Slipknot have surprised released a brand new track, “All Out Life,” companied by a video directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, a. k. a. “Clown.”

Frontman Corey Taylor explained: “ 'All Out Life’ is a song that is trying to do 2 things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain. People are so eager to find the Next Big Thing sometimes that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. Fuck that: why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past? I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. ‘All Out Life’ is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music—it’s the staying power.”

Crahan added: “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and ‘All Out Life,’ the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

“All Out Life” is available on all digital music services here.

Slipknot also recently announced 2019 tour dates, which can be viewed below. For tickets and more information, visit www.slipknot1.com .

Slipknot 2019 tour dates:

6/7- 6/8 – Hyvinkaa, FI – Rockfest

6/7 - 6/9 – Nuremberg, DE – Rock Im Park

6/7 - 6/9 – Nuerburg, DE – Rock Am Ring

6/11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

6/13 - 6/15 – Interlaken, CH – Greenfield

6/13 - 6/16 – Nicklesdorf, AT – Novarock

6/14 - 6/16 – Derby, UK – Download

6/17 - Leipzig, DE – Arena

6/18 - Hannover, DE – TUI Arena

6/19 - 6/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhell

6/21 - 6/23 – Dessel, BE – Graspop

6/25 - 6/26 - Krakow, PL – Mystic Festival

6/27 - Bologna, IT – Sonic Park

6/28 - 6/30 – Madrid, ES – Download

7/1 – Nimes, FR – Amphitheatre Nimes

7/3 - 7/6 – Viveiro, ES – Resurrection Fest

7/4 - 7/5 – Lisbon, PT – VOA

8/10 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair