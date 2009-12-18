Slipknot Unveil "Snuff" Short Film

Grammy award winning hard rock iconoclasts Slipknot have once again defied expectation. While no strangers to radio success, Slipknot are climbing the charts again, but this time with an introspective track that challenges what some would expect from a hard rock radio song. This genre-bending new single, “Snuff,” is currently Top 5 at Active Rock and Top 20 at Modern Rock and is climbing steadily.

When the time came to create a visual for "Snuff", once again the band did the unexpected. The band is set to unveil a short film, co-directed by Slipknot’s own M. Shawn Crahan and renowned photographer/director P.R. Brown, to accompany the track. The film features frontman Corey Taylor as never seen before, interwoven in an intricate storyline. Taking the viewer on an emotional roller coaster ride, the piece is likely to generate more questions than answers.

“‘Snuff’ as a piece of art is a testament to the evolution of Slipknot,” says Crahan. It’s taken 10 years of uncompromising vision to finally be able to present portions of the bigger picture. Stay awake, because as always, it’s still continuing.”

“Snuff” will be premiered on Friday, December 18th at 12:09 PM EST/9:09 AM PST via partner AOL. AOL will showcase the film on its following properties: AOL Music Homepage (up to 30.2 million UV's per month), Spinner, hard rock news channel Noisecreep, Spinner Canada, Spinner UK, AOL Music Artist Page, AOL Radio Guide , AOL Radio Blog. In addition, “Snuff” will be co-promoted by AOL, Slipknot and Roadrunner on their music video hub, social networks and via viral outreach. AOL Music is currently the No. 1 music site on the Web. “Snuff” will be available on Monday, Dec. 21st on Slipknot1.com and Roadrunnerrecords.com.

In the decade since the release of the band’s self-titled debut, Slipknot has amassed accolades that changed the face of rock. Slipknot has gone on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide, win a Grammy, headline Madison Square Garden and Download Festival, have numerous #1 and top 5 rock tracks and videos, and to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 album charts.

For more information, visit, slipknot1.com