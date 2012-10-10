Slipknot's Corey Taylor to Pen 'House of Gold & Bones' Comic

Corey Taylor, the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, has announced a new project with Dark Horse Comics — House of Gold & Bones.

With covers by Jason Shawn Alexander (Empty Zone, Abe Sapien), this limited four-issue series marks Taylor’s debut in the comics genre.

“I’ve been a die-hard fan of comics, on every level, my entire life,” Taylor says. “This has been a dream of mine for years now, and this project was tailor made for a comic, no pun intended. I couldn’t have picked a better company than Dark Horse to make this a reality. I have loved several of their titles for many years, going back to ’92. If we can get this crazy world out of my head and onto the canvas, it’ll be the best thing I’ve ever attempted. And with Dark Horse, I have every confidence that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

House of Gold & Bones is a multimedia experience that includes two Stone Sour albums via Roadrunner Records (Release date for Part 1 is October 22; Part 2 will follow in 2013), videos, online presence, album packaging, live shows and the Dark Horse Comics series. Each element will follow and expand on the story.

Taylor, author of last year’s Seven Deadly Sins, wrote the story, plus the lyrics for the 23 tracks that make up the two albums, as a linear story line. The Stone Sour songs set the tone and follow the action, with Taylor’s House of Gold & Bones comic expanding on the story.

Taylor will be signing in the Dark Horse Booth at New York Comic Con 3 p.m. October 12.

Stone Sour’s House of Gold & Bones Part 1 will be released October 22. House of Gold & Bones issue No. 1 will go on sale April 17, 2013.