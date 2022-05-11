The Smashing Pumpkins announce North American arena tour with Jane’s Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced an extensive arena tour of North America.

During the trek – which will criss-cross the continent from early October through mid-November – the band will be joined by another titan of '90s alt-rock, Jane's Addiction.

You can see the full itinerary for the Spirits on Fire tour – which will also feature Poppy and, on select dates, Meg Myers – below.

The Pumpkins will be promoting their most recent studio album, 2020's double-length, synth-pop-influenced Cyr.

The band are also reportedly hard at work on another project, though, a 33-song “rock opera” sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God.

“It’s kind of a rock opera," Billy Corgan said of the in-the-works album in a YouTube video in October 2020. "We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited.”

Jane's Addiction, meanwhile, last embarked on a full-scale tour in 2016, and have performed live only sporadically since. Their last studio album was 2011's The Great Escape Artist.

Tickets for the Spirits on Fire tour go on general sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

To purchase tickets, visit the Smashing Pumpkins' website.

The Smashing Pumpkins/Jane’s Addiction 2022 North American tour:

10/02 – American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

10/03 – Toyota Center - Houston, TX

10/05 – Moody Center - Austin, TX

10/07 – Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

10/11 – State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

10/13 – Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

10/14 – UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

10/16 – TD Garden - Boston, MA

10/18 – Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

10/19 – Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

10/24 – Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10/26 – Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10/27 – Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC

10/29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

10/30 – Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

11/01 – Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

11/05 – United Center - Chicago, IL

11/07 – Ball Arena - Denver, CO

11/09 – Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

11/11 – Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

11/13 – Moda Center - Portland, OR

11/15 – Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

11/16 – Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

11/18 – Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA