Smashing Pumpkins Premiere New Song, "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)"

Smashing Pumpkins have debuted a new song, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).” The track is slated to appear on their upcoming album, which sees Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan rejoined by original guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. The effort was produced by Rick Rubin.

The song was premiered on Lauren Laverne’s BBC radio show. It can be heard here, at roughly the 1:52:40 mark.

“Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” is the second track to be unveiled from the reunited Smashing Pumpkins lineup; “Solara” was released earlier this year, and the band has been playing that song on their current Shiny and Oh So Bright tour.

Smashing Pumpkins also posted a teaser of “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” on their official Twitter page.