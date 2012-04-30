Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for 'Oceania'

As previously reported, The Smashing Pumpkins have set a June 19 release date for their upcoming new album, Oceania. Over the weekend, the band unveiled the album's artwork (left) and track listing.

Oceania was produced by Billy Corgan and marks the recording debut of three new band members: drummer Mike Byrne, guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Nicole Fiorentino.

The album is part of the band's massive 44-song project known as Teargarden by Kaleidoscope, which was originally conceived as a way to release a new song every few weeks and eventually release the complete set as a series of EPs.

There's no word yet on how the project will continue after Oceania.

Oceania Track Listing: