Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen announce first US tour dates

Iron Maiden guitarist and virtuoso rock journeyman Richie Kotzen have announced their first US shows under their Smith/Kotzen moniker.

The run of six dates kicks off in January 2022 and sees them stick mainly to the West Coast, playing five shows around California, with a quick stop in 'Vegas. In addition, the duo will play seven shows throughout the UK, beginning in late February.

“It’s always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about,” says Smith. “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can’t wait to finally get out there and play live.”

The pair released their debut album S/K back in March and quickly followed that up with the four-track EP, Better Days, in November.

Kotzen and Smith reportedly traded signature guitars during the sessions, so it will be interesting to see if the gear swaps play in to the live dynamic. Indeed, it seems like both players are looking to loosen their collars a bit on the shows.

“We’re excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage,” says Kotzen. “We’re still figuring out which musicians we’ll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we’ve always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We’re really looking forward to this tour and we’re planning to have a lot of fun!”

For more information on tickets and Smith/Kotzen US/UK dates head here.

January 15 Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

January 20 The Whisky A Go-Go Los Angeles, CA

January 22 Count’s Vamp’d, Las Vegas, NV

January 23 Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA

January 26 Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA

January 27 The Siren, Morro Bay, CA