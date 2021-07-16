Soccer Mommy shares surprise one-off single, rom com 2004

Soccer Mommy – one of today’s most formidable indie-rock guitar stars – has surprised fans with a one-off single, rom com 2004.

The charging track sees Soccer Mommy – aka Sophie Allison – team up with five-time Grammy-nominated producer BJ Burton, whose credits include work with the likes of Bon Iver, Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX and Chance The Rapper.

An excellent addition to her celebrated repertoire, rom com 2004 has also been released alongside a nostalgic, wholly animated 8-bit/Nintendo Wii-inspired music video, which visually reflects the tasty bit-crusher-tinged track.

Tempting listeners in with a collection of quirky chords, rom com 2004 soon explodes into a kaleidoscope of vocal hooks, catchy guitar parts and everything else we’ve come to expect from Allison's stellar sonic universe.

“I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it,” recalls Allison. “Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

During a Twitter Q&A that followed the release, Allison confirmed rom com 2004 would not be accompanied by a full album, though went on to tease that a new studio record is in the works.

no! this is a one off single but i am working on a rec ..🤫 https://t.co/use5Q3dhmbJuly 15, 2021 See more

When released, the album will be Allison's third proper full-length effort, following 2018's Clean and 2020's color theory. The indie-rock powerhouse has also released a demo collection, 2016's For Young Hearts, as well as a compilation album, 2017's Collection.

It's the second new track Soccer Mommy has shared this year, following the release of Kissing in the Rain, which featured on DC Comics' Dark Knight: Death Metal Soundtrack.

For the all-star project, Allison lined up alongside an array of music industry heavyweights, with the record's tracklist also featuring the likes of Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, Manchester Orchestra and IDLES.