Mastodon release high-octane new single, Forged By Neron, taken from DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack

Mastodon have released a brand-new single, Forged By Neron, as part of DC Comics' upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Following Medium Rarities – the Atlanta quartet's 2020 compilation of cover tunes, B-sides and live recordings – Forged By Neron sees Brent Hinds and co deploy a driving clutch of high-octane riffs, immersive melodies and a killer guitar solo to boot. Listen to the track below.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack – a “first-of-its-kind companion piece” – is compiled by composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick), and features original music from Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH, IDLES, Chelsea Wolfe and more.

Thematically, the new Mastodon cut is based on Neron, a fallen angel of hell who appears at various points in the DC Universe.

“We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack!” says Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor. “We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

“This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music,” adds Bates.

“Dark Nights: Death Metal is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack.“

He continues: “One very cool thing about comics is that even during a pandemic, the flow of production and the excitement for the material from the fans is entirely unchanged. This soundtrack was crafted by artists who love the DC Comics lore, storytelling, and characters. We are all fans!”

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack arrives on digital streaming platforms June 18, and in physical formats July 16. Check out its tracklisting below.

Mastodon – Forged By Neron Chelsea Wolfe – Diana HEALTH, Tyler Bates – ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno) Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack) Grey Daze – Anything, Anything Rise Against – Broken Dreams, Inc. Manchester Orchestra – Never Ending Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – Bad Luck Carach Angren – Skull With a Forked Tongue Starcrawler – Good Time Girl GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo) Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – Now You've Really Done It Show Me The Body – Stone Cold Earth IDLES – Sodium Soccer Mommy – Kissing in the Rain