Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore Releases Single With New Band, Chelsea Light Moving

Sonic Youth have been on "indefinite hiatus" since Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon -- the band's husband-and-wife frontman and woman -- announced their split in November.

Since then, Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo released his first song-based solo album, Between the Time and the Tides, and took his band on an extended tour.

Now it's Moore's turn. His new band, Chelsea Light Moving, have released a powerful new track, "Burroughs," which -- it's safe to say -- sounds a lot like Sonic Youth with its ascending guitars and crawling bassline. You can check out "Burroughs" below.

Chelsea Light Moving -- Moore, guitarist Keith Wood, bassist Samara Lubelski and drummer John Moloney -- are expected to release another song this week; a full album on Matador Records is in the works. The group will perform at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colo. (June 27) and the Larimer Lounge in Denver (June 29).

Despite the divorce, Moore is actually working on a project with Gordon, as reported last week. The former duo have recorded a new EP, YOKOKIMTHURSTON, with John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono. It will be released September 25.