Sophie Lloyd and Matt Heafy tease collaborative track

Sophie Lloyd has taken to social media to tease her upcoming collaborative project, for which she’s recruited Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

In an Instagram post, Lloyd – who has amassed a huge following thanks to her shred-heavy covers – dropped the bombshell that she had been busy behind the scenes recording a music video with Heafy.

“No Metal Monday cover today,” wrote Lloyd, “but I think this counts instead! Spent the day filming a music video with Matt Heafy. Watch this space.”

And, naturally, where there is a music video, there is a song.

Heafy responded to the post by commenting, “Thank you so much for having me on this amazing tune!”

A post shared by Sophie Lloyd (@sophieguitar_) A photo posted by on

Not only was Lloyd’s own response an expression of her gratitude for having Heafy on the track, it also served as a small teaser, with the online six-string slinger announcing that Heafy had “smashed it” in the studio.

There’s been no official word regarding what the release will be called – nor when it will be unveiled – but Heafy posted a sneak peek of the video on his Twitter account shortly after Lloyd broke the news.

Acknowledging his lack of Les Paul in the clip, he wrote, “Matt with no guitar makes me feel: ________________ I can’t wait for y’all to see this Sophie x Kiichi tune coming up!”

Matt with no guitar makes me feel: ________________I can’t wait for y’all to see this Sophie x Kiichi tune coming up! Today at 10am est I’ll be sitting the amazing team behind HELLSINGER - chatting on my feature in the incredible game. Streams: 845am + 3pm est pic.twitter.com/KB24o51sOzFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Heafy also took the opportunity to congratulate Lloyd on her online following during their Instagram exchange, saying, “It’s been awesome watching you grow your empire – and I can’t wait to see how it all grows from here.”

“Empire” is perhaps an appropriate term to describe Lloyd’s online presence, which currently comprises over half-a-million Instagram followers and 665,000 YouTube subscribers – and her loyal following comes as no surprise.

In recent times, Lloyd has impressed with a series of online covers, turning Britney Spears’ Toxic into a certified shred-a-thon, as well as teaming up with Cole Rolland for a heavy reinvention of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

To keep up to date with Lloyd, visit Sophie Lloyd’s Instagram account.