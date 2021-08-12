Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland join forces for monstrous, shred-heavy reinvention of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony

As solo artists, Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland are considered two of today’s most formidable YouTube shredders, and for good reason.

While Lloyd has made a name for herself playing in the Marisa and the Moths and treating her YouTube viewers to shred-ready makeovers of popular tracks, Rolland has been making equally tsunami-like waves on the internet courtesy of his trademark EDM/metal hybrid playing style.

Given the context, it was inevitable that when the pair finally joined forces for a monstrous, metal-infused magnum opus, it was going to equal parts boundary-pushing and exquisite electric guitar work.

Well, at long last, the two Kiesel-endorsees have finally teamed up, and have delivered a mammoth reimagining of one of the most iconic and recognizable classical tracks in history – Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

Swapping the ominous opening four-note motif for some high-gain punches, and supercharging the track with harmonized lead lines, Lloyd and Rolland serve up Beethoven like you’ve never heard it before.

With Lloyd opting for her signature Kiesel Aries A6H and Rolland wielding a Kiesel CR Custom DC700, the pair proceed to layer on some sweet call-and-response licks, transforming the rapid-fire string parts into blazing fretboard runs.

“I’ve been a fan of Cole’s for a long time, so when he approached me about this collab I was immediately up for it and knew it was going to be something special,” said Lloyd.

“Beethoven’s symphonies such as this one have inspired rock and metal music for years and it’s been so interesting to delve into the theory behind these songs and create something that both metalheads and classical junkies can headbang along too in unison!”

“We work really well together and I’m looking forward to doing more collaborations with him in the future!”

Of the new collaboration, Rolland recalled, “Sophie and I have joked around for ages about working together and it finally happened!

“We arrived at creating a fully unique, metalized arrangement of the classical piece, Beethoven's 5th Symphony,” he continued. “I promise you've never heard Beethoven like this. The original piece lends itself to dueling violins that call and answer each other in such an engaging way.

“Why not experience this on fully new terrain with shredding electric guitars, thick breakdowns, and modern metal production? Sit back and enjoy our take on one of the most recognizable pieces in the history of music.”

Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland’s reinvention of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony is available now on all streaming platforms.