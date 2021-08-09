Soulfly part ways with guitarist Marc Rizzo

Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera says long-serving guitarist Marc Rizzo has been fired from the band due to “personal reasons”.

In a new episode of Max Trax! – a twice-weekly Facebook video series in which Cavalera discusses tracks from the band's decades-spanning catalogue – the guitarist asserts that Rizzo “did not leave the band”.

“Right now, for the tribe, I want to address something that is going on with Soulfly,” he says. “Of course, it's about Marc Rizzo. He did not leave the band. We decided to part ways with him due to personal reasons. I wish Marc the best [in] his career. I want to thank Marc for the 18 years with Soulfly.”

Last week, Cavalera confirmed that Fear Factory's Dino Cazares is set to join Soulfly on their forthcoming US tour.

“I'm very excited that we're bringing our friend Dino to play guitar with us for the next US tour,” he continues. “The show must go on. Dino is an OG riffmaster. one of my favorite riff [writers]... He's on Eye for an Eye [from Soulfly's self-titled debut]; that's how long me and Dino go back.

“I got them signed; Fear Factory, I got them signed [to Roadrunner Records], because I loved their demo so much and I showed it to Monte [Conner, former Roadrunner A&R director].”

On logistics, Cavalera continues: “Dino's going to come here – we're gonna start practicing. We might even throw a couple of Dino classics in [to] the set for you guys. And we're playing a brand-new Soulfly song for the future for the next record; we're going to play it on this next tour.

“So be there to watch two legends – Max Cavalera and Dino Cazares – on a stage together. It's going to be a sick tour.”

Soulfly's upcoming 33-date tour commences August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and concludes September 25 in Tempe, Arizona.

Following his departure from the band, Marc Rizzo has confirmed that he is focusing instead on his solo projects.

“It's just better for me,” he said. “It's more of a healthier environment for me and my family... I've also got [my new band] Hail the Horns. We're releasing the video that we did for a Kiss cover today. I've got Revenge Beast. I've got Acoustic Vendetta. Things are good. And doing a lot of good shit.

“I'm going full forward with my solo project. That's really where my heart is at, where I get my writing credit, where I get credit for my work and all my hard work gets proper credit. It's a healthier environment.”

Marc Rizzo joined Soulfly in 2003, and appears on eight of the band's studio albums: Prophecy (2004), Dark Ages (2005), Conquer (2008), Omen (2010) Enslaved (2012), Savages (2013), Archangel (2015) and Ritual (2018).