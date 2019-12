Less than a week from the release of their new album, Enslaved, Soulfly are now streaming another new song, "Gladiator." Listen below.

Max Cavalera has said in recent interview that Enslaved is the most extreme album the band have recorded to date, and he's dead on with that. "Gladiator" is a great example of that, and so is "World Scum," which you can check out here.

Enslaved is out next week, March 13, on Roadrunner.