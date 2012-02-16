Soulfly Premiere "World Scum" Music Video

Ahead of the release of their new studio album, Enslaved, Soulfly have just released a music video for their track "World Scum." Watch the Thomas Mignone-directed clip below.

Enslaved is due out March 13 via Roadrunner Records.

The album will feature the first appearance of a guest violinist on a Soulfy track, as well as appearances from Dez Fafara of Devildriver and Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation.

"It's an honor to receive a call from someone you had pictures of on your wall as a kid asking you to be on a new album of theirs," said Ryan on being asked to contribute vocals by Max Cavalera.