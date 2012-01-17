Soulfly Unveil Artwork for New Album, 'Enslaved'

Soulfly have just unveiled the album art for their upcoming new full-length Enslaved. You can check it out below.

Enslaved, the band's eight studio effort, is set for release on March 13 via Roadrunner Records. The album was recorded at Tallcat Studios in Phoenix, Arizona and was produced by Zeuss (Shadows Fall, Hatebreed.)

The band recently went through some lineup shifts, adding bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Prong) after the departure of Bobby Burns. Rounding out the band's lineup on drums is David Kinkade.