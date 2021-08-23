Watch Dino Cazares make his live debut with Soulfly

Soulfly have played their first show with new guitarist Dino Cazares, who’s best known as the lynchpin player behind LA industrial metallers Fear Factory.

The guitarist made his debut with the band at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday (August 21) for the first show of their US tour, with some of the footage posted on Soulfly's Facebook page.

Cazares appointment follows recent revelations from Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera and the band’s former guitarist Marc Rizzo, who has played with the group since 2004 album Prophecy.

Rizzo recently alleged he had received no support from Soulfly throughout the pandemic before opting to leave the band, which Cavalera later contested stating, “He did not leave the band. We decided to part ways with him due to personal reasons.”

Nonetheless, Cazares has a long history with Soulfly, having first met Cavalera 30 years ago (when the latter was in Sepultura), and even making a guest appearance on Eye For An Eye on Soulfly’s self-titled debut back in 1998 – the first song the band released.

Head to the official Soulfly site for more information on the band’s US tour dates.