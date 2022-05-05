Soulfly announce 12th studio album, Totem, share destructive new single, Superstition

Extreme metal outfit Soulfy have announced new album Totem, and have previewed the upcoming effort by unveiling its crushing lead single, Superstition.

Due August 5, Totem will be the band’s 12th studio album, and their first since 2018’s Ritual, following a handful of live and compilation releases in 2019 and 2020.

It will also be the trio’s first outing since the departure of guitarist Marc Rizzo, with whom Soulfy parted ways in 2021 citing “personal reasons”. As such, producer and instrumentalist Arthur Rizk has been drafted in to fulfill lead duties.

The 10-track effort has been described by the band’s frontman Max Cavalera as a “celebration of the spiritual nature”, and is the product of a two-year writing journey with his bandmate/son, Zyon.

“This album is about all the joy, the fun, and the anger in metal,” Cavalera commented.

Despite only having one Totem-era song under their belt so far, Soulfly have already seemingly smashed the “anger” aspect of that promise with Superstition. True to their word, each Soulfly member uses their respective instruments to launch an all-out metal assault, combining ear-smashing drum beats with crushing electric guitar rhythms.

A smattering of Rizk’s lead lines are also littered throughout the three-minute track as a form of face-melting decoration, with microcosms of rapid-fire fretboard throwdowns and lightning-quick scale runs preceding the brutal, chug-driven finale.

Joining Rizk and the core Soulfly unit – which features Max, Zyon and bass guitar player Mike Leon – for Totem are Eternal Champion’s John Powers, Power Trip’s Chris Ulsh and Obituary’s John Tardy, who will feature at various points throughout the LP.

Max Cavalera and Rizk also helmed production duties, with John Aquilino, Rizk and Powers providing support in the recording process.

The tracklist for Totem can be found below.

Superstition Scouring The Vile Filth Upon Filth Rot In Pain The Damage Done Totem Ancestors Ecstasy Of Gold Soulfly XII Spirit Animal

Totem is available to preorder now ahead of its release on August 5.