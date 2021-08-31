Watch Soulfly cover Fear Factory's Replica with Dino Cazares

Earlier this month, when it was announced that Soulfly would be joined by Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares on their 2021 US tour, frontman Max Cavalera promised a setlist featuring not only a selection of Soulfly classics, but “a few familiar extras”, too.

And he's made good on his promise: the nu-metal heavyweights have worked Fear Factory's Replica – as well as a couple of Nailbomb and Sepultura covers – into their set on several dates thus far.

In new fan-filmed footage – shot during the band's August 26 show at Red Flag in St. Louis, Missouri – Cazares, Cavalera and co can be seen tearing through the track – taken from Fear Factory's 1995 album Demanufacture. Check it out below.

“I'm very excited to be sharing the stage with Dino,” Max Cavalera explained following the news of Cazares' inclusion in the band. “He is a true OG riff master. It's going to sound heavier than Soulfly has ever sounded before! Dino's legendary Fear Factory crunch guitar sound mixed with Soulfly is going to sound insane.”

“I couldn't think of a better person than Dino [to fill the position] – musically and as a friend,” the frontman also told Heavy New York. "Because we're still very hurt, mostly from the stuff that [Marc] Rizzo has been saying [in the press] – it hurts us a lot.”

Cavalera is, of course, referring to Soulfly's former lead guitarist Marc Rizzo, whom the band parted ways with earlier this month.

Following his departure, Rizzo said that he “got no support from Soulfly” throughout the pandemic, adding that he “had to go back and get a day job” to cope with the financial strain.

“There were years that were good financially,” the guitarist told Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks, “but this year... there [were] no loans. There was no, ‘Hey, let's do a live video to make money for the band members or maybe let's do a spcial merch deal.’

“A lot of my friends [were] there doing special merchandise deals. I mean, if you look online, Soulfly didn't do anything for the band members or the crew. It's just not right to do that to people during a time like this.”

“I’ve been reading some of [Rizzo's comments],” Cavalera responded in a recent Guitar World interview. “I knew it was going to be like that – a lot of accusations from him. Stuff that is laughable. He always got paid really good, we always treated him really good.

“It's kind of sad to hear all that stuff. I think we are supposed to have a code among musicians that we shouldn't do that – even when we're bitter. I don't know where his head is at, but those accusations are pretty ridiculous.”

Soulfly's US tour continues tonight (August 31) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will run until September 25 with a show in Tempe, Arizona.