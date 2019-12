Below, check out a recently posted clip of Soundgarden performing "Rusty Cage" for Guitar Center Sessions.

Soundgarden's episode aired last night, May 4, kicking off the show's eighth season.

The session was filmed on a rooftop in Austin, Texas, during the band's first-ever trip to SXSW. It was presented by JBL and hosted by Nic Harcourt.

The broadcast included performance footage, plus an interview about the band’s career and the upcoming June 3 reissue of Superunknown.