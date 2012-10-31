Soundgarden Streaming New Song, "Non-State Actor"

With less than two weeks to go until the release of their first new album in more than 15 years, Soundgarden have premiered the song "Non-State Actor." Stream it below, via Yahoo.

"Non State-Actor" marks the second track to debut online from King Animal, following the lead-off single, the aptly named "Been Away Too Long." Stream that track here.

Co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper (Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Pearl Jam), King Animal marks the band's first new album of all-original material since 1996's Down on the Upside.

Fans also got a taste of new Soundgarden material earlier this year in the form of "Live to Rise," which appeared on the soundtrack to the film The Avengers. Frontman Chris Cornell, however, was quick to caution fans against thinking that particular song represented the direction of the band's new album, telling Seattle radio station KISW, "Some of the songs on our new album are pretty far left of center, and sort of zero in on more of a hardcore Soundgarden fan and not necessarily a family that goes to see a film like that. "

King Animal is out November 13.