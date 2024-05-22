“I was no fool – I’d have guitars laying around my living room and a couple of little amps”: Heart’s Ann Wilson on how she convinced Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains to jam together at her house

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson recount how they were embraced by Seattle’s music community after the band experienced a dip in popularity

L-R) Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during day 4 of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
(Image credit: Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Heart's Ann Wilson has revealed the trick she used back in the ’90s to compel her musician peers to jam whenever they passed by her house.

In an interview with the Broken Record Podcast, she recalls, “Usually, it would happen after somebody's concert, and everyone would show up for the concert. And then whoever was free afterward would show up at my house, and they'd all come in and start drinking beers and smoking ciggies and sitting up on my counters, and then pretty soon somebody has started to play.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from