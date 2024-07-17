“It’s in a tuning that I call ‘Lazy Keith Richards’”: Melvins’ Dale Crover invents a new guitar tuning – and lands a Kim Thayil guest solo – for his new single

Thayil has consistently expressed his admiration for the Melvins, even crediting the band for introducing drop-D tuning to hard rock

Melvins drummer Dale Crover has released the single I Quit from his upcoming third full-length solo album, Glossolalia. The track sees Soundgarden's Kim Thayil lend his guitar skills to the brooding track, which sets the tone for the rest of the album.

Speaking about the song, Crover says, “It’s about trying to control people and thinking that you’re right about everything. It’s in a tuning that I call ‘Lazy Keith Richards.’ It opens in G, but you can only tune the A string to G. I thought it would be cool to get Kim to do a guitar solo on the track.”

