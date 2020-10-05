Spinal Tap to reunite at virtual fundraiser for Pennsylvania Democrats

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner – creators of iconic spoof rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap – have announced they will reunite virtually on October 14 at a fundraiser for Pennsylvania Democrats.

The event will be hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, and "every dollar raised" will go "directly towards ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania," the invite reads. Pennsylvania is a traditional swing state that's likely to be a deciding factor in next month's presidential election.

For the uninitiated, This Is Spinal Tap follows the misadventures of fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap. Since its release in 1984, the film has become a cult classic, earning a spot on The New York Times Guide to the Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made, as well as Total Film's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time list.

Shearer, Guest and McKean have toured the (real) world multiple times since the film's release, performing as their stage personae – Derek Smalls, Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins, respectively – alongside a rotating cast of drummers, who are apparently not afraid of bizarre gardening accidents or spontaneous combustion.

The group's most recent major reunion took place as part of the Tribeca Film Festival at New York's Beacon Theatre last year. Shearer, Guest and McKean delivered a classic-packed set complete with a special guest appearance by Elvis Costello.

To gain virtual entry to the one-time-only event on October 14, viewers must donate an amount of their choosing – with no minimum required.

For more information, head to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party website.