Spoon announce new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, share driving lead single, The Hardest Cut

Austin, Texas rock titans Spoon have announced Lucifer on the Sofa, their first album of new material in almost five years.

Recorded in the band's hometown, the album is described by singer/guitarist Britt Daniel as "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” It's set for a February 11, 2022 release via Matador Records.

With the news came the premiere of the album's first single, a distorto-boogie romp called The Hardest Cut. Powered by the sharp, brawny rhythm guitar work Daniel's known and loved for – played, of course, on his signature Telecaster Thinline – the song has an irresistible street-savvy swagger that's punctuated by an electrifying, rockabilly-from-the-gutters solo from Gerardo Larios.

You can check the tune out below.

Co-written by Daniel and bandmate Alex Fischel, The Hardest Cut was the first track written for the new album.

Daniel's explanation for the song's almost-bluesy strut and groove-heavy riff is fairly simple: “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top.”

Lucifer on the Sofa was produced by Spoon with Mark Rankin, whose credits include work with the likes of Adele, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age and many others. You can check out the album's cover art and track list below.

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa:

1. Held

2. The Hardest Cut

3. The Devil & Mister Jones

4. Wild

5. My Babe

6. Feels Alright

7. On The Radio

8. Astral Jacket

9. Satellite

10. Lucifer On The Sofa