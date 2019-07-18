Summer NAMM 2019: Fender Announces New Britt Daniel Telecaster Thinline, Lincoln Brewster Stratocaster Signature Guitars

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

Summer NAMM 2019: On the heels of the release of its Vintera Series, Fender has announced two new artist models, the Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline and the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster.

Designed in conjunction with the Spoon singer, songwriter and guitarist, the Britt Daniel Tele Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body, Fender Custom Shop pickups and an S-1 switch that enables instantaneous toggling between series and parallel pickup wiring.

There’s also a one-piece “Deep C” maple neck, a 9.5”-radius fingerboard and medium-jumbo frets. Other features include Fender ClassicGear tuning machines, an electro socket output jack and an Amarillo Gold lacquer finish.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster, meanwhile, boasts an ash body in an Aztec Gold lacquer finish, as well as a “Soft V” maple neck and a maple compound-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

There’s also a 2-point tremolo with bent-steel saddles and a pop-in arm. Pickups are DiMarzio Area 58 single-coils in the neck and middle positions and a DiMarzio Area 61 at the bridge. An onboard active boost can be activated via the push/pull volume control, and there's a custom mid-boost controlled by the Tone 1 knob.

The Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline will be released in September for $1,999, while the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster is available in August for $1,990.99.

For more information, head to Fender.com.