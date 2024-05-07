“I was going for a sound where it’s like, ‘Is this person virtuosic, or do they totally suck?’ That’s kind of where I live”: St. Vincent on channeling Neil Young and embracing a less-is-more approach to guitar solos

By Janelle Borg
( Total Guitar )
Contributions from
Jenna Scaramanga
 published

St. Vincent took inspiration from one of Neil Young's “one note” solos on her new record, All Born Screaming

St. Vincent performs onstage at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California on April 13, 2024
(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

St. Vincent's discography is full of moments where her distinct guitar playing shines. However, on some tracks from new album All Born Screaming, the artist goes back to basics and adopts a less is more approach to guitar solos.

“I take a kind of solo in the chorus that reminds me of listening to Butthole Surfers in Dallas in 1997,” she says when talking about her track Flea in the latest issue of Total Guitar.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from