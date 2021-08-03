St. Vincent reworks Los Ageless into a '70s retro stomper in new live performance video

St. Vincent has shared one of the performances from the forthcoming Down And Out Downtown livestream show – a retro-tinted reinvention of Los Ageless.

You can see the full-band performance in the video above. The track was originally released as part of 2017 mechanical-sounding album Masseducation and has become one of the most popular St. Vincent tracks, nearing 30 million streams on Spotify.

The new version sees the songwriter – real name Annie Clark - channel the proto-disco 70s inspirations of her latest record, Daddy’s Home into a reinterpretation that feels a little more rock and guitar-centric.

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

In the video, Clark is also seen wielding her new Ernie Ball Music Man signature model, the St Vincent Goldie (in Velveteen finish), which was released back in June.

The upcoming virtual show is described as follows: "St. Vincent makes her full length live streamed concert debut with Down And Out Downtown, a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality."

The full show is set to stream on August 5, 2021. Head there to buy tickets for the St. Vincent Down And Out Downtown livestream.