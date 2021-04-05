Ernie Ball Music Man and St. Vincent team up for the reimagined Goldie signature guitar

If you caught St. Vincent on Saturday Night Live performing her awesome new song, The Melting of the Sun, you may have noticed that she was playing a similarly awesome new version of her Ernie Ball Music Man signature electric guitar to go along with it.

Now EBMM has formally introduced that guitar, dubbed the Goldie. The reimagined model retains the radical body shape of St. Vincent’s original signature guitar, but adds in a trio of newly-designed Ernie Ball Music Man gold foil mini humbuckers, a three-ply parchment pickguard that has been relocated underneath the pickups for a more traditional look, brass saddles and a reverse headstock.

Additional features include stainless steel frets and chrome hardware.

Image 1 of 2 St. Vincent Goldie in Velveteen (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 2 St. Vincent Goldie in Silk Charmeuse (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Otherwise, the St. Vincent Goldie boasts an okoume body, figured roasted maple neck and 22-fret ebony fingerboard with custom St. Vincent inlays.

There’s also custom parchment control knobs, pearl tuning keys, Schaller locking tuners and a five-way pickup selector.

The St. Vincent Goldie comes in three new finishes: Cashmere, which St. Vincent used on SNL, Silk Charmeuse and Velveteen (which also adds in a rosewood fingerboard). The new model has a price tag of $2,999 and will be available in June.

For more information or to pre-order, head to Music-Man.