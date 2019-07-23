Staged Fight: That Time Slash's Eternal Guitar Solo "Upset" Michael Jackson

Remember the time Slash overstayed his welcome during a live appearance with Michael Jackson? We didn't either—until we stumbled upon this wacky video.

In the clip, which you can check out below, it seems as though Slash reeeeally doesn't wasn't to get off the stage—and doesn't want his guitar solo to end.

Meanwhile, an "outraged" Jackson keeps dancing, hoping Slash will take the hint ... but he doesn't. Jackson even sidles up to the guitarist and tells him (OK, screams at him) to stop playing, to no avail. Next, Jackson's crew gets involved, and Slash fights them off!

Obviously, this event was staged—a total fake. We all know Slash is a humble guy and one of the nicest personalities in rock. Either way, the clip is enjoyable in its own deranged way.

