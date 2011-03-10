Steely Dan Announce Summer Tour

Legendary jazz-rock duo Steely Dan announced a new summer tour entitled Shuffle Diplomacy Twenty Eleven. This year's tour, which kicks off in Seattle on July 2nd and concludes in Boston on September 28th, will showcase greatest hits and deep cuts alike with select cities featuring performances of complete albums and fan-voted set lists. Steely Dan masterminds Walter Becker and Donald Fagen have announced this year's program will also include special guests and an idealistic strategy for world peace. Acclaimed jazz artist Sam Yahel is on board as the tour's main support act.

For Shuffle Diplomacy Twenty Eleven, Fagen and Becker are back with their group of players, now dubbed the Miles High Big Band, and their backup trio, the Embassy Brats. The Band and the Brats include Keith Carlock (drums), Jon Herington (guitar), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keys), Michael Leonhart, Walt Weiskopf, Roger Rosenberg and Jim Pugh (horns) plus background singers Carolyn Leonhart, Cindy Mizelle and Catherine Russell.

Steely Dan North America 2011 Summer Tour: