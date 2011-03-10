Steely Dan Announce Summer Tour

Legendary jazz-rock duo Steely Dan announced a new summer tour entitled Shuffle Diplomacy Twenty Eleven. This year's tour, which kicks off in Seattle on July 2nd and concludes in Boston on September 28th, will showcase greatest hits and deep cuts alike with select cities featuring performances of complete albums and fan-voted set lists. Steely Dan masterminds Walter Becker and Donald Fagen have announced this year's program will also include special guests and an idealistic strategy for world peace. Acclaimed jazz artist Sam Yahel is on board as the tour's main support act.
For Shuffle Diplomacy Twenty Eleven, Fagen and Becker are back with their group of players, now dubbed the Miles High Big Band, and their backup trio, the Embassy Brats. The Band and the Brats include Keith Carlock (drums), Jon Herington (guitar), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keys), Michael Leonhart, Walt Weiskopf, Roger Rosenberg and Jim Pugh (horns) plus background singers Carolyn Leonhart, Cindy Mizelle and Catherine Russell.
Steely Dan North America 2011 Summer Tour:
- July 2 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
- July 3 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- July 5 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
- July 6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
- July 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- July 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- July 12 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
- July 13 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
- July 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
- July 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
- July 19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
- July 20 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo
- July 22 - Toronto, ON - Molson Amphitheater
- July 23 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands
- July 25 - Danbury, CT - Ives Center
- July 26 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
- July 29 - Mashantucket, CT - MGM Grand at Foxwoods
- July 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center
- August 2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
- August 6 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park
- August 7 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park
- August 10 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
- August 12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
- August 13 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
- August 15 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
- August 17 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theater
- August 19 - Nashville, TN - The Woods at Fontanel
- August 20 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- August 21 - Orange Beach, AL - Snowden Grove Amphitheatre
- August 24 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
- August 25 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- August 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
- August 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
- August 30 - Minneapolis, MN - MN State Fair
- August 31 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
- September 3 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen
- September 9 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre
- September 10 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre
- September 13 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- September 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- September 16 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- September 17 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- September 27 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
- September 28 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre