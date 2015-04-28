Stephen Ross to Release New Album, 'Jabberwhacky'

Stephen Ross, one of Shrapnel Records' earliest discoveries, is back with a new album, Jabberwhacky, a stunning collection of well-arranged compositions laden with colorful chord changes, heavy grooves and melodic lines. It will be released May 15.

Ross’ playing is technical, but his technique never gets in the way of the music.

Ross is supported by a list of incredible players: John DeServio (Black Label Society, Vinnie Moore) on bass, guest soloist Bunny Brunel (Chick Corea, CAB) on bass and Joe Nevolo (Shadow Gallery, Frank Marino, Greg Howe and Pat Travers) on drums.

Ross was first discovered by Mike Varney in 1991 and released his debut CD, Midnight Drive, on Varney’s popular Shrapnel label. He also has appeared on Thrills, the second release from Escape Records recording artist Silent Witness, and Leave the World Alone by Rogosonic and has appeared on numerous compilation releases.

He is the author of the best-selling book Arpeggios for the Modern Guitarist published by Hal Leonard.

Jabberwhacky can be pre-ordered now via stephenross.com.