Steve Gunn Announces New Album, Shares First Single, “New Moon”

Steve Gunn has announced the release of his new and fourth solo album, The Unseen in Between, due January 18 on Matador Records. Today, he is also sharing the album’s leadoff track and first single, “New Moon.”

The song is described as beginning “in the mode of a deep track from [Van Morrison’s] Astral Weeks or Fred Neil, with its upright bass and sparse tremolo guitar. But during the final minutes, strings double the melody, and then the guitar rushes headlong, pulling ahead in a wave of ecstatic deliverance. It is a brief but liberating solo, an instant release of tension from the fraught scene Gunn has built, complemented by one of his most arresting vocal performances.”

The Unseen in Between was produced by frequent Gunn collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett. It is available for pre-order here.

Gunn is also heading out on the road in the U.S., Europe and Scandinavia. All tour dates are below.

Steve Gunn tour dates:

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *

11/1 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool **

11/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool ***

1/31 - Boston, MA - Great Scott ^

2/1 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

2/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

2/8 - San Diego, CA - Casbah ^

2/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ^

2/10 - Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley $

2/12 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater $

2/13 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern $

2/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel #

3/12 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

3/13 - Den Haag, NL - Paard

3/14 - Groningen, NL - Vera

3/15 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

3/16 - Aarhus, DK - Radar

3/18 - Stavanger, NO – Folken

3/20 - Oslo, NO - Revolver

3/21 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

3/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

3/23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

3/24 - Prague, CZ - Archa Theatre

3/25 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

3/26 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur

3/27 - Vienna, AU - Arena

3/30 - Luzern, CH - Südpol

3/31 - Zurich, CH - Rotefabrik

4/1 - Lyon, FR - Sonic

4/2 - Paris, FR - Le Petit Bain

4/3 - Kortrijk, BE - De Kreun

4/5 - London, UK - Oslo

4/6 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

4/7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell Social Club

4/8 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

* w/ Bridget St John

** w/ Loren Connors & Alan Licht

*** w/ Little Black Egg (Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley)

^ w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

$ w/ Meg Baird

# w/ Sachiko Kanenobu