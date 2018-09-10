Steve Vai Announces 'The Big Mama Jama Jam-A-Thon' Guests, Including Dave Navarro, Al Di Meola

Steve Vai has announced the first round of guests that will perform at his "Big Mama Jama Jam-a-Thon," an open, improvisational music and art event where the music won't stop for 52 hours.

The lineup for the event, which will take place at Musicians Institute’s brand new venue, LiveHouse, in Los Angeles, on September 28-30, will include Dave Navarro, Moby, Dweezil Zappa, Al Di Meola, Steve Morse, Lee Ritenour and Andy Vargas and Souleros, with more to be announced. Vai will serve as the host and musical director.

One-hundred percent of the profits raised will benefit Extraordinary Families, a leading nonprofit foster family, and adoption agency in the Los Angeles area dedicated to improving the daily lives of children and youths in foster care. Professional and novice musicians, visual artists, poets and speakers from all walks of life are welcome to join in on the event, which will be streamed live worldwide through various cable TV stations, websites and radio outlets.

The current schedule is available here.

Auction items, including instruments donated by Vai, Slash, Devin Townsend, Gregg Bissonette, and online lessons open to the public donated by Steve Vai, Tommy Emmanuel, Stu Hamm, Bumblefoot, plus other unique and fulfilling opportunities to donate to Extraordinary Families are now available online.

A PledgeMusic store offering upcoming CD and vinyl volumes to be culled from the Jam-a-Thon, limited edition “Jam-a-Thon Jammies”, VIP t-shirts, a dad-style baseball cap, and much more can be viewed here.

Tickets for the event are available at jamathon.org.