Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Paul Gilbert, John Petrucci and More Donate Personal Guitars for Tony MacAlpine Benefit Auction

As we've reported, a host of major-league guitarists and other rockers will be assembling tomorrow, December 12, for the "Benefit for Tony MacAlpine" concert.

The lineup for the show, which will take place at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, includes Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan, Derek Sherinian and John 5, plus Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and RIchie Kotzen. That Metal Show host Eddie Trunk will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Besides the show, however, several artists have donated their personal instruments, which will be available for auction at the show. Interested non-LA-based parties can bid by visiting December 12 through 19.

All proceeds will be collected on behalf of MacAlpine, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and his family (his wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer).Auction items include:• Personal guitars donated by Steve Vai, Kiss, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Steve Stevens, Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, John Petrucci, Tom Morello, Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Jeff Loomis• Signature snare drums from Simon Phillips, Gregg Bissonette, Mike Portnoy and Eric Singer• Signature bass from Billy Sheehan• Bass lessons with Rudy Sarzo• Stage outfit worn by John 5 on the Rob Zombie tour• A balcony stateroom and two Gold VIP packages from the Axes & Anchors Cruise (February 20 to 24, 2016).MacAlpine’s gear manufacturers (Ibanez, Hughes & Kettner, EMG, Ernie Ball, Source Audio, Voodoo Lab and Xotic Effects) also have donated equipment to be raffled off at the show.

A few tickets are still available via LiveNation. Fans who'd like to contribute to the cause can visit gofundme.com.