“Connecting with Joe on this track is perhaps the most rewarding musical collaboration I’ve ever engaged in”: Hear Joe Satriani and Steve Vai pay homage to their rich history together on the Sea of Emotion, their first ever collaborative song

By Phil Weller
You can tell which guitarist is gleaming in the spotlight at all times on this, the first of a three-part musical journey that features just about everything a guitar lover could dream of

Joe Satriani (left) and Steve Vai perform onstage at The Magnolia in El Cajon, California on February 7, 2024
Steve Vai and Joe Satriani's careers have perennially intertwined over the years. Satriani taught a 14-year-old Vai the tricks of the trade, and they've played together countless times together since – most recently during a tour that reunited the original G3 line-up

Yet, until now, they've never collaborated on original music together. That makes the first of a three-part track, The Sea of Emotion, a landmark composition, and it's a beautifully colorful and incendiary affair that pays homage to their rich, entangled history. 

