Steve Vai Seeks Collaboration with ‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane

In a recent radio interview, guitarist Steve Vai said he’d like to collaborate with Seth MacFarlane, creator of Fox's Family Guy.

”I just think that that guy is so brilliant and crazy; I wonder how he would produce a rock track,” Vai told 97.1 Wash FM (Click the link to hear more of this interview).

Vai, who has worked with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and countless others over the decades, will release his new album, The Story of Light, on August 14. The album is second part of a planned trilogy of releases.

“Although the albums tell part of a story, the parts will not necessarily be in order,” Vai said.

The Story of Light features Aimee Mann, who sings on "No More Amsterdam." The Voice contestant Beverly McClellan sings on "John the Revelator." The other 10 tracks are instrumentals.

Check out Steve Vai on the cover of the brand-new September 2012 issue of Guitar World magazine!