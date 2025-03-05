“The world’s most convenient all-tube amp head”: Steve Vai-backed firm Synergy has unveiled a tiny amp head that lets you swap in tones from some of the world’s biggest amp builders

Synergy has unveiled a tiny-but-versatile 20-watt amp head with a unique calling card – its preamp modules can be interchanged at will, meaning it can harness the tones of some of the world's biggest amp builders.

The SYN-20IR utilizes Synergy’s patented all-tube modular system, meaning its preamp modules – of which Steve Vai has a signature model – can be swapped out quickly and easily.

That’s resulted in the firm citing its latest invention as “the world’s most flexible, convenient, and tonally versatile all-tube amplifier head”.

It boasts a built-in American-style clean channel, with space for two other channels in its tiny housing, allowing players to fill the blanks with their preferred preamp modules.

Moreover, while there are seven Synergy modules to choose from, there is also Steve Vai's signature offering and officially licensed modules from Peavey, Soldano, Bogner, Friedman, and many more beyond, giving authentic slices of several classic amps in one super-transportable package.

The function makes the all-tube head a great option for those who don’t want to give up on real amps but are perhaps a little envious of the sheer versatility of amp modelers. No wonder Synergy is hyping the amp up as “a tonal beast ideal for every player, every style, and every situation”.

It’s brought to life by an EL84-loaded power section, while 12AX7s also feature, and onboard Impulse Response tech means players don’t have to play through a cab if they don’t want to. Thus, these tiny bad boys can plug straight into venue PAs or recording devices.

There’s latency shorter than 1ms, a selectable power amp structure, an effects loop, a silent playing option, and various output options to boot. It’s fully MIDI compatible; it’s trick bag is dense.

(Image credit: Synergy 20IR)

Of its IRs, there are 13 options baked in, with the library manageable via sister software amid talk of “unmatched realism” from its cab simulation flavors.

Each channel can be assigned one of three power structures. Selections can be saved and recalled via the included three-button MIDI footswitch. Such companion pieces aren’t always included in the retail price, so credit to Synergy there.

Beyond that, there are various options for the response of the all-analog power section via the Structure feature, helping “significantly alter the contour and feel” of the amp.

In practice, Mode A offers “balanced negative feedback for a clear yet punchy sound”, Mode B is a “vintage-style phase inverter with relaxed mids and a bright, shimmering high end”, and Mode C serves a “modern HiFi-style phase inverter and low negative feedback for a modern, tight feel with solid lows and a darker high end”.

SMALL TUBE AMP RIG? - SYN20IR - YouTube Watch On

The SYN-20IR might be unassuming in size, but it’s built to take a beating thanks to its “road-worthy steel construction”. But its tour-friendly features have one more trick up its sleeve.

For those tired of facing different power requirements in each country they play, the SYN-20IR also has a voltage selector on its back panel. This eliminates the need to re-bias the amp or mess about with transformers.

“Why play one great amp, when with Synergy, I can play them all,” Vai said of his signature module.

It’s not modeling, it’s the authenticity of tubes Steve Vai

"What Synergy is doing is pretty remarkable because they are taking the specs, in some cases the exact specs from these wonderful boutique amplifiers, taking the pre-amp section, which is really, the preamp section is where the sound is in your amplifier – all of the sound, the EQ, the resistors, the levels, the amount of distortion, the gain, this is all in the pre-amp section.

“It’s not modeling, it’s actually the authenticity of tubes.”

The SYN-20IR is available for $999.99, while preamp modules start from $399.99 apiece.

Head to Synergy Amps to learn more.