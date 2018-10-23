Steve Vai Shares Effects-Heavy “Dark Matter” Video

Steve Vai has unveiled the music video for “Dark Matter.” Vai teamed up with Blackmagic Design, Moai Films and director Lukas Colombo for the clip, which was shot entirely on green screen utilizing a full Blackmagic Design pipeline, visual effects using URSA Mini Pro and finishing in DaVinci Resolve 15. You can check out the video above.

Said Vai about the clip: “I wanted to create something that not only looked other worldly, but was also shot uniquely as well. The idea was to create an alien type landscape where each band member was filmed at a different speed and then brought together in various shots. I had to learn the song backwards! There are all these little complexities, which is a fun challenge, but it’s almost like wearing a straightjacket and trying to run a forward marathon with eyes only in the back of your head.”

“Dark Matter” comes off Vai’s 2016 release, Modern Primitive, which collected previously unreleased material recorded between 1984 and 1990 and was originally issued as a companion disc with the Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition.

Vai will perform his own compositions with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (Carlos Izcaray, Conductor) in Birmingham, AL at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Nov. 2, before joining Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi in the supergroup Generation Axe for a 32-date tour of North America, beginning November 7 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA.

"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a six-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai said.

See below for full tour itinerary. For more information visit GenerationAxe.com.

Generation Axe 2018 Tour Dates:

11/07 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

11/08 Anaheim, CA City National Grove

11/09 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre #

11/11 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

11/13 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver

11/15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

11/16 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

11/17 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/18 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Theatre

11/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/20 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

11/21 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

11/23 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theater

11/24 Niagara Falls, NY The Rapids Theatre

11/25 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

11/27 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/28 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

11/29 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre

11/30 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – The Theater

12/01 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

12/03 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

12/04 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/05 Richmond, VA The National

12/08 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

12/09 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12/10 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/13 Austin, TX The Moody Theater

12/14 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

12/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex – Rockwell

12/18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing