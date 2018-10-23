Steve Vai Shares Effects-Heavy “Dark Matter” Video

Steve Vai has unveiled the music video for “Dark Matter.” Vai teamed up with Blackmagic Design, Moai Films and director Lukas Colombo for the clip, which was shot entirely on green screen utilizing a full Blackmagic Design pipeline, visual effects using URSA Mini Pro and finishing in DaVinci Resolve 15. You can check out the video above.
Said Vai about the clip: “I wanted to create something that not only looked other worldly, but was also shot uniquely as well. The idea was to create an alien type landscape where each band member was filmed at a different speed and then brought together in various shots. I had to learn the song backwards! There are all these little complexities, which is a fun challenge, but it’s almost like wearing a straightjacket and trying to run a forward marathon with eyes only in the back of your head.”
“Dark Matter” comes off Vai’s 2016 release, Modern Primitive, which collected previously unreleased material recorded between 1984 and 1990 and was originally issued as a companion disc with the Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition.
Vai will perform his own compositions with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (Carlos Izcaray, Conductor) in Birmingham, AL at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on Nov. 2, before joining Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi in the supergroup Generation Axe for a 32-date tour of North America, beginning November 7 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA.
"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a six-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai said.
See below for full tour itinerary. For more information visit GenerationAxe.com.
Generation Axe 2018 Tour Dates:
11/07 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
11/08 Anaheim, CA City National Grove
11/09 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre #
11/11 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater
11/13 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver
11/15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre
11/16 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre
11/17 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater
11/18 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Theatre
11/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
11/20 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
11/21 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit
11/23 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theater
11/24 Niagara Falls, NY The Rapids Theatre
11/25 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square
11/27 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/28 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre
11/29 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre
11/30 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – The Theater
12/01 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
12/03 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre
12/04 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
12/05 Richmond, VA The National
12/08 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
12/09 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
12/10 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
12/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/13 Austin, TX The Moody Theater
12/14 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory
12/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex – Rockwell
12/18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing