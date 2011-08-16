Steven Adler on Guns N' Roses Reunion: "I Would Do It for Nothing!"

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler -- the most blatant original Guns member about his desire to see a reunion of the Appetite-era lineup -- has said in a new interview with Straight.com that he would reunite with the band free-of-charge. An excerpt from the interview follows.

On the possibility of a Guns N' Roses reunion: "I mean I personally would do it for nothing! I'm not going to, but I would, for nothing. For two reasons: 1) we owe it to the fans. 2) I just want to finish what I started with those guys. I cut myself short. For 20 years I was saying to myself that they cut me short, but once I started workin' with Dr. Drew and took responsibility for my life and my actions, I realized I threw that away. So I just want to finish what I started with them. I want to go to heaven, and I don't want to come back. I don't wanna come back and be a baby, and be a teenager again. Oh my god, no! No, I don't want to be a teenager again. It's too awkward. When you were a teenager you'd get a boner and you're ashamed to walk around. Nowadays I realize, dude, if I woulda realized what I know now, then, I woulda walked around with my boner straight out, and rubbed it against every girl. But these are things I realize now. So forget it."

