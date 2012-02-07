Steven Wilson, Mikael Akerfeldt Project Storm Corrosion Announces Album Release Date

Storm Corrosion, the long-awaited debut album from Steven Wilson and Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt, now has an official release. The group's eponymous debut album will be released on April 24 via Roadrunner Records.

According to an official press release, the album can best be described as "enchanting, orchestral, ambient, epic (half the album’s tracks clock in around the 10-minute mark.)"

In a recent interview, Steven Wilson was asked if the album would sound like what fans would expect a collaboration between the two prog rockers would.

"It’s very hard to describe this music as it is so different from most things around right now (at least as far as I know)," said Wilson. "I said it was the 'opposite of metal' because I think a lot of people might have assumed from the two people involved that this would be some kind of progressive / metal thing, but in fact it’s quite a minimal album with a lot of space and beauty, orchestral and organic, hardly any drums and no distorted guitars – 'twisted beautiful' is the best way I can describe it."

"Some of the music on this record I think is the most beautiful music I have participated on ever,” adds Åkerfeldt. “There's some magical sections on there. Musically I think we've created something earthy, a bit frightening, exhausting, profound and rather intense. All at the same time. I can safely say I don't know any other band or artist that sounds anything like Storm Corrosion. I guess that was also one of our goals, so to speak.”