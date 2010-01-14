Stone Sour Begin Work on New Album

Grammy nominated rock powerhouse Stone Sour announced today the commencement of work on a new album for Roadrunner Records, their first in four years. The band will record their third album in Nashville at Blackbird Studio with Grammy Award winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Velvet Revolver, Rush, Alice In Chains), who also produced 2006’s gold certified Come What(ever) May.

The new album is due out this summer.

Frontman Corey Taylor commented, “I cannot wait to make this Stone Sour album. Everything already feels a million times stronger than anything we've done in the past. Plus getting back together with Nick is going to mean monstrous things. This is the year for Stone Sour.”

Stone Sour’s last album Come What(ever) May and self-titled debut are both RIAA gold certified and approaching platinum status. The albums have a combined 1 million digital singles sales. The band has had three top 3 active rock hits with “Bother,” “Through Glass” and “Silly World,” one top 10 Active Rock hit with “Made of Scars,” and two Modern Rock hits with “Bother” and “Through Glass.” “Through Glass” remained at #1 on the Active Rock charts for a record 7 weeks. MTV, MTV2, VH-1, Fuse and Music Choice have continually offered major support. Stone Sour has to date received three Grammy nominations.

Stone Sour is Corey Taylor, James Root, Josh Rand, Shawn Economaki and Roy Mayorga.