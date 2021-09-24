Strandberg introduces hardware and tonewood overhaul in all-new NX Concept series

Swedish headless electric guitar specialist Strandberg has announced its NX Concept series – a newly designed range that takes the blueprints from the brand’s pre-existing Boden series and equips them with new tonewood and hardware appointments.

Chief among the updates is an all-new bridge and string lock system – the EGS Rev 7 – that promises a number of under-the-hood tweaks, a fresh neck heel curve for even greater playability and knurled ergo knobs, designed for speedy tone tweaks.

Further, in a drive to be more sustainable, the brand has ditched roasted maple across the board in favor of regular kiln-dried maple. Richlite fretboards and Sassafras bodies have also been introduced in certain lines.

“The world is changing faster than ever before and even a successful revolution needs to adapt and evolve to meet the requirements of the changing times,” a statement on the Strandberg website reads.

“Based on the feedback from our community of artists, fans and players, the reference Boden design has been further refined visually, ergonomically, sonically and functionally to realize its maximum potential.

Image 1 of 4 Strandberg's EGS Rev 7 hardware (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 4 Strandberg's newly contoured neck heel (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 3 of 4 Strandberg's EGS Rev 7 hardware (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 4 of 4 Strandberg's ergo knobs (Image credit: Strandberg)

“The new specs and features were carefully considered and implemented with the future in mind – both aesthetically and functionally – to provide instruments that use sustainable materials, new hardware to improve performance and reliability, and subtle ergonomic design tweaks that further enhance the comfort and playability of the Boden instruments.”

All five families of Strandberg guitars – Original, Fusion, Prog, Metal and Classic – have received an overhaul to some extent, with the Boden Original template perhaps receiving the most vigorous update.

Strandberg Boden Original NX in Autumn Red (Image credit: Strandberg)

Aside from the universal updates, the dual-humbucker Boden Original NX – which is equipped with Suhr SSH+ and SSV pickups – is now made using a chambered Sassafras body with a solid maple top and a choice of either flame or quilted maple veneer.

The six-string version is available in Charcoal Black or Autumn Red, while the seven- and eight-string iterations are available in Charcoal Black, Glacier Blue (seven) and Earth Blue (eight).

Image 1 of 3 Strandberg Boden Prog NX in Earth Green (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 3 Strandberg Boden Classic NX in Malta Blue (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 3 of 3 Strandberg Boden Metal NX in Black Granite (Image credit: Strandberg)

The Prog NX model also features a chambered Sassafras body, though now features a Richlite fretboard as opposed to an ebony one. Charcoal Black, Earth Green and Twilight Purples are the available colorways.

As for the Classic NX, the only notable change is the newly introduced option of a rosewood fretboard, which has replaced the previously preferred pau ferro ‘board, as well as the appointment of Suhr Thornbucker and Suhr V60LP pickups.

A pickup pick-me-up has also been introduced to the Metal NX lineup, which swaps out the six-string’s Fishman Fluences for Suhr Aldrich humbuckers. The ebony fretboard has also been swapped for a Richlite one.

Strandberg Boden Fusion NX in Amber Yellow (Image credit: Strandberg)

Last up is the HSH-configured Fusion NX – available in new colorways Amber Yellow or Bonfire Red, as opposed to the old Honey or Black – which trades a pau ferro ‘board for rosewood, and offers up the choice of flame or quilted maple veneer.

Each axe comes accompanied by Strandberg’s Venture gigbag, which was rigorously tested in various environments and weather conditions in its quest to deliver premium protection.

It's important to note that, though the brand has equipped the Original NX and Prog NX models with Sassafras, they will revert to their regular swamp ash bodies after the first production run due to logistical and supply chain issues.

To find out more about the Strandberg NX Concept series, head over to Strandberg.