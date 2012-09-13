Stray Cats 'Live At Montreux 1981' Coming to DVD November 6

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new Stray Cats DVD, Live At Montreux 1981 on November 6.

The concert, which has been restored with DTS Surround Sound, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital Stereo, features 15 songs, almost equally divided between original compositions and vintage rockabilly classics from 1956 to '61.

Of the 15, nine were on the Stray Cats’ first album, and some of the others were released as B-sides and EP tracks. Some of the tracks have never appeared on official releases.

When the Stray Cats rolled into Montreux, they were coming off three hit singles (“Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut,” and “Runaway Boys”), a UK Top 10 album and a string of headlining concerts.

Relocating from New York City to London in 1980, just a year after their formation, with a combination of covers and originals, performed with punk enthusiasm yet true to the genre’s roots, they were an instant smash, garnering such high profile fans as Jeff Beck, Robert Plant and members of the Rolling Stones.

The crowd in Montreux reacted with near-hysterical excitement (inciting three encores); something rarely seen in what is usually a polite and reserved audience.

