Stream Monday's Live Interview Event with Kenny Wayne Shepherd Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with iconic blues-rock guitarist and songsmith, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The interview will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST this Monday, May 20, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his upcoming release, The Traveler, stories from the road and much more. The event includes a long form interview, audience Q&A, and a special short performance.

Shepherd will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The interview is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit kennywayneshepherd.net or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.